CARICOM appoints first woman Secretary General

Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) meeting virtually in Special Session today unanimously agreed to appoint Dr. Carla Natalie Barnett as the 8th CARICOM Secretary-General.

Dr. Barnett, a national of Belize, is the first woman and the first Belizean to be selected for the post. She will replace Ambassador Irwin LaRocque who is completing his second term. She will assume office on August 15, 2021.

Heads of Government in congratulating Dr. Barnett on her selection, recognised the historic moment for the Community.

A former Deputy Secretary-General of CARICOM, Dr. Barnett was formerly Vice President of the Belize Senate and has served in various ministerial capacities in her country’s government. She has also served as Financial Secretary of Belize and Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Belize, as well as Vice-President (Operations) of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

Dr. Barnett attained her Ph.D. in Social Sciences from the University of the West Indies, (UWI) Mona Campus in Jamaica. She also holds a Master of Science degree in Economics from the University of Western Ontario in Canada, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the UWI.