Caribbean trade legislation passes United States Senate

Legislation which extends the United States-Caribbean Basin Trade Partnership Act (CBTPA) through 2030 has passed the Senate this week by unanimous consent, the Guyana-based Caricom Secretariat has reported.

H.R. 991 had passed the House on September 23rd. The legislation will come into force when signed by President Donald Trump.

According to the Caricom Secretariat, the Saint Lucia Embassy in Washington DC had led the CARICOM effort to get the legislation passed since taking on the role of Chair of the Caribbean Caucus of Ambassadors in July of 2019. Saint Lucia continues to lead Caucus’ sub-committee on U.S. Congressional Engagement.

The CBTPA is a preferential trade agreement that provides for duty and quota-free access for products manufactured in designated beneficiary Caribbean Basin region countries.

Eligible CBTPA countries include Saint Lucia, Barbados, Belize, Curacao, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago.