Caribbean Surgery lab gains GNBS certification

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) Certification Services Department on Tuesday certified another laboratory under its Laboratory Certification Programme.

Caribbean Surgery Inc. Laboratory was certified after it demonstrated conformance to the requirements of the Guyana Standard (GYS 170:2009) – General requirements for the operation of a laboratory.

The certificate, which is valid for two years, was formally handed over to the laboratory by Mr. Latchman Mootoosammy, Technical Officer within the GNBS Certification Services Department during a brief ceremony at the Lab’s Thomas Street, Georgetown location.

Receiving the certificate on behalf of the establishment was Dr. Surendra Persaud, Managing Director.

In addressing those at the ceremony, Mr. Mootoosammy firstly extended congratulations to the management and staff of the laboratory for achieving certification to the National Laboratory Standard. He continued by encouraging the Laboratory Team to aim to continually improve its management system through internal auditing, management review, corrective and preventative actions.

In response, Dr. Persaud expressed gratitude to the GNBS and his Laboratory Team for the remarkable achievement, stating that he is extremely proud of where the laboratory has come from where it started sixteen years ago. Meanwhile, Ms. Khaimwattie Chandradatt, Laboratory Manager who was described by Dr. Persaud as the driver of the process towards certification said she too was extremely happy that the Laboratory attained GNBS Certification. The Lab Manager reflected on the hard work inputted, even as she thanked the entire Team for their commitment to the process.

The scope for certification for Caribbean Surgery Inc. covers biochemistry, hematology, Urology and PCR covid-19.

Through its Laboratory Certification Programme, the GNBS monitors the operations of laboratories involved in testing, measurement and/ or calibration activities to ensure that they are satisfying the criteria for certification and the requirements outlined in the National Standard.

Laboratories, which conform to the requirements of this standard, are provided with formal recognition to attest that they have implemented an effective laboratory management system, which aids their provision of accurate and reliable results to customers.

GNBS also carries out surveillance checks during the certification period to ensure that the laboratory management system is maintained. Besides the certificate, the GNBS presented the Lab with a plaque and two certification stickers which were posted in the facility.

There are now 23 clinical and testing laboratories certified by the GNBS. The Bureau encourages more uncertified laboratories to become certified under its Laboratory Certification Programme to receive the recognition and to deliver services that meet customer expectations.