Caribbean islands rattled by two earthquakes

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 rattled Trinidad and Tobago on Friday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake, which occurred at 10:33 am (9:33 am Jamaica time) was the second tremor to hit the Caribbean on Friday after one with a magnitude of 3.9 shook St Lucia, Martinique and St Vincent and the Grenadines just after midnight.

The Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the St Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI), said that the quake which rattled Trinidad and Tobago was located at Latitude 11.02N

Longitude: 61.50W and at a depth of 40 kilometres (km).

It was felt 40 km north of the capital, N of Port of Spain, 48 km north west of Arima, east of here and 85 km north of southern city of San Fernando.

Regarding the earlier quake, the SRC, which has warned Caribbean countries to be prepared for a major quake, said it occurred at nine minutes past midnight and was located Latitude 13.85N, Longitude: 60.52W and at a depth of 25 km.

It was felt 54 km south east of Castries, the St Lucian capital, 104 km south east of Fort-de-France, Martinique and 110 km northeast of Kingstown in St Vincent and the Grenadines.