An earthquake, with a magnitude of 4.6 rocked several Caribbean islands early Wednesday morning, the Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the University of the West Indies (UWI) has said, according to a CMC report.

SRC said that the quake, which occurred at 1:13 am (local time), was located at Latitude: 12.84 north, Longitude: 60.64 west and at a depth of 22 kilometres (km).

The quake was felt 74 km southeast of Kingstown, the capital of St Vincent and the Grenadines, 118 km west south west of the Barbados capital of Bridgetown and 137 km south, south east of Castries, the St Lucian capital, CMC reported.

Accordign to CMC, SRC said there were no immediate reports of injuries or destruction.