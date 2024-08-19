“Caribbean icon” Dave Martins passes on

Renowned Guyanese calypsonian and leader of the Tradewinds band, Dave Martins, has died.

Martins is widely known for his popular patriotic song “Not a Blade of Grass.”

His wife, Annette Arjoon, confirmed his death in a Facebook post, stating “Eternally grateful to have shared fifteen years of unconditional love, support and especially shared passions for everything Guyanese with my soulmate.”

President Dr Irfaan Ali also issued a statement on the passing of Martins, calling him more than just a musician and a “true Caribbean icon.”

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo also said he is deeply saddened to hear of Martins’ passing.

“His contributions to music, culture, and the community have left an indelible mark. Dave’s talent, passion, dedication and patriotism were truly inspiring, and his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched,” Jagdeo stated.

See below for the full message of condolence from President Dr Irfaan Ali:

𝐀𝐧 𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐲

I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a true Caribbean icon, Dave Martins, whose music was the heartbeat of our region. As the leader of the Tradewinds band, Dave captured the essence of the Caribbean spirit and its identity, blending upbeat rhythms with biting satire that spoke to our hearts and minds. His music not only invited us to laugh at ourselves but also encouraged us to stand tall and be proud of our Guyanese and Caribbean heritage.

“Not a Blade of Grass,” his timeless anthem, stands as a powerful statement to our nation’s collective resistance against threats to our sovereignty and territorial integrity. In our moments of challenges, it was Dave’s music that lifted our spirits, reminding us of the strength and resilience we hold as a people and our duty never to surrender an inch of our territory

Dave Martins was more than just a musician; he was a true Caribbean person whose influence extended beyond borders, touching the lives of countless individuals across the region. His loss is deeply felt, not only in Guyana but throughout the entire Caribbean and in our diaspora.

Whenever his music plays, no matter where you are, it stirs a deep sense of pride in being a Caribbean person. The rhythms and melodies carry the essence of our shared heritage, reminding us of who we are and where we come from. Dave Martins’ music connects us to our roots and fills us with a profound love for our Caribbean identity.

I am confident that while he has passed on, his music will live on. Guyana and the Caribbean are indeed poorer for his passing, but we are infinitely richer for having had the privilege of experiencing his art, his passion, and his deep love for our country and the culture of the Caribbean. Dave Martins will be dearly missed, but his spirit will forever resonate in the rhythms of our Caribbean identity.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to his wife, Annette and to his family, friends and massive following of fans.

--- ---