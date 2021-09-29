Caribbean Cinemas opens new location at Amazonia Mall

Caribbean Cinemas has officially launched its second location in Guyana at the new Amazonia Mall, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

It will be opened to the public from tomorrow.

This state-of-the art cinema will feature new releases at its six luxurious auditoriums with giant screens fully equipped with 100% digital projection technology, 3D technology, digital surround sound, high back rocker seats and cup holder arm rests.

As part of the opening week schedule, Caribbean Cinemas at Amazonia Mall will present new releases: “Venom: Let There Be Camage”, “Cop Shop”, “Free Guy” and “Space Jam”, among others.

Also, “No Time To Die”, the latest chapter in the 007 franchise with Daniel Craig is confirmed to be released on October 14 and “Dune”, the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 cult sci-fi novel on October 21.

Movie showtimes will start at 4:00pm on weekdays and from 2:00pm on weekends. The price of tickets is $1,100 for adults and $800 for kids.

The Company will also continue offering its Customer Appreciation Day special every Tuesday with tickets at $800.

“With what has been one of the most challenging 18 months in the history of the Cinema Industry, it is with great pride that Caribbean Cinemas is opening this new facility for all Guyanese to be able to come, relax and escape to our brand of big screen immersive entertainment. We congratulate and thank Ronnie Sarwan, his construction team and our development group to make this dream a reality,” said Robert Carrady. Caribbean Cinemas’ President.

Health and safety protocols will be observed for all visitors and employees at the cinema. With this new normal and to minimize contact areas inside the theater, patrons will have the option to purchase tickets online.

Caribbean Cinemas will operate with 60% capacity to create social distancing by leaving seats and empty rows between parties. Proof of vaccination and identification card are required from all guests, excluding pregnant women and children under the age of 18. Also, use of facemask is required always, except when eating.