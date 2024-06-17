Caribbean Airlines renews partnership as official airline sponsor for Cricket Carnival Guyana 2024

Caribbean Airlines Limited today announced its continued support as the Official Airline for Cricket Carnival Guyana 2024, marking the second consecutive year of partnership with this dynamic event.

As the leading air carrier serving the region, Caribbean Airlines is committed to fostering connections across the Caribbean, not only for people but also for the rich cultural heritage that binds the region together.

Cricket Carnival Guyana, scheduled from September 19 to October 06, 2024, promises an exciting line-up of events that celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of Caribbean culture.

Key Events of Cricket Carnival Guyana 2024:

Berbice Chutney Show – September 20

Brunch in the Country – September 22

One Guyana Concert – September 25

Pan On The Beach – October 03

Garvin Medera, CEO of Caribbean Airlines, stated: “Caribbean Airlines is more than just a carrier; we are a connecting medium in the region, bridging not only destinations but also the diverse cultures and traditions that make the Caribbean unique. Our continued support for Cricket Carnival Guyana exemplifies our commitment to the cultural and social fabric of our communities. We are proud to play a role in bringing people together to celebrate our shared heritage and passion for cricket.”

Oneidge Walrond, Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce of Guyana, remarked: “Caribbean Airlines’ continued support as the official airline for Cricket Carnival significantly enhances the quality and success of this major event, and it speaks volumes about the power and potential of collaboration between the corporate and entertainment sectors. Their backing is a testament to the confidence the airline has in the potential of this event and in Guyana’s vibrant tourism sector. As we continue to grow and develop Cricket Carnival, we are optimistic that Caribbean Airlines will remain a steadfast partner in this journey.”

Key Highlights of Caribbean Airlines’ Participation:

Official Airline Sponsor: Proudly supporting Cricket Carnival Guyana 2024 for the second consecutive year.

Dynamic Airport Activation: Caribbean Airlines will host an exciting airport activation event to welcome attendees to the Cricket Carnival, enhancing their travel experience from the moment they arrive.

Event Branding: Cricket Carnival venues will feature Caribbean Airlines’ “Welcome Home” branding, reinforcing the airline’s presence and connection to the region.

Caribbean Airlines has served Guyana and the region consistently since its start in 2007 and continues to strengthen ties with these markets through its support of cultural and other events.

