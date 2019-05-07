Caribbean Airlines partners with UG

Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL) has partnered with the University of Guyana to host its second annual Diaspora and Entrepreneur Conference, billed for July 21-25, 2019.

The partnership will see CAL customers benefiting from special concessions if they register to attend the conference, which will focus on best practices in leadership, technology, entrepreneurship, innovation, economic growth, diversity and inclusion and the role of the Caribbean Diaspora.

“Caribbean Airlines will provide special concessions to customers who register to attend the conference through the University of Guyana,” CAL said in a statement.

The airline’s CEO Garvin Medera stated: “Caribbean Airlines is about connecting the Caribbean and this goes beyond the thousands of people we transport daily. It extends into the communities we serve, and the Diaspora is one of the most important. We are happy to support this conference which will see aspiring and established entrepreneurs from the Diaspora meet in Guyana from July 21 – 25 to collaborate and innovate, which is critical to the development of our entire Caribbean region”.

On commenting on the partnership, Dr Fitzgerald Yaw of University Of Guyana said: “Our partnership with Caribbean Airlines will help Diaspora members to participate in this important Diaspora and Entrepreneurship conference. This conference will facilitate dialogue and spark innovative collaborations and discussions, as we engage with the Diaspora. As an authentic Caribbean air carrier with strong links to the Diaspora, Caribbean Airlines is a natural partner for the University of Guyana”.

CAL operates a minimum of six daily flights to and from Guyana, including non-stop service to JFK International Airport, New York and direct service to other North American and Caribbean destinations.