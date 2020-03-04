Caribbean Airlines monitoring coronavirus

Caribbean Airlines has indicated its efforts to monitor the coronavirus outbreak as thousands of persons continue to travel to countries where confirmed cases were detected.

Headquartered in Trinidad and Tobago, the carrier provides its services across the region, especially in linking Caribbean states and North America.

The airline company indicated that while no travel restrictions have been issued to their destinations, they are still working with health authorities to ensure the safety of its travellers and staff.

“Caribbean Airlines is committed to the health and safety of both its crewmembers and customers and is working directly with health and security officials as well as industry leaders to keep updated and to ensure that it continues to implement best practice,” the carrier stated.

Thus far, a number of measures were implemented in preparation. Safety kits were placed in all aircrafts and provisions were made for the air quality in cabins to be monitored. They are also continuing the compliance with aircraft cleaning procedures, as well as the sanitation of polls.

Meanwhile, employees were equipped with international guidelines on how suspected cases should be handled. A special response team was activated to monitor the situation in real-time.

They are also promoting frequent hand-washing practices amongst its crew members and passengers. Furthermore, contingencies are in place in the event of any future disruptions.

They also added: “The airline is permitting persons travelling on Caribbean Airlines with onward connections to/from mainland China, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Singapore to rebook the Caribbean Airlines travel segment without change fees, subject to conditions”.

The coronavirus, recognised as COVID-19, has reached a global epidemic and just recently, Guyana’s southern neighbour, Brazil, recorded its first case. Through contact during travel, a number of flight attendants would have reportedly contracted the virus in other parts of the world.

In Guyana, local authorities would have indicated last week that 18 persons were being monitored at home, noting that 54 persons were initially under surveillance but 36 were given clearance.