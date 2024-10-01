Caribbean Airlines launches new flights to Martinique and Guadeloupe

See full statement from Caribbean Airlines Limited:

In keeping with its growth strategy and commitment to enhancing connectivity within the region, Caribbean Airlines will launch new flights to the French Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe (subject to Government approval).

Service to Martinique will commence on December 03, followed by Guadeloupe on December 07. Flights will operate four (4) times weekly to both destinations.

MARTINIQUE FLIGHT SCHEDULE

OPERATING DAYS FLIGHT NUMBER ROUTE DEPARTURE TIME ARRIVAL TIME FRIDAY & SUNDAY BW 274 TRINIDAD – MARTINIQUE 4:50 PM 6:20 PM BW 275 MARTINIQUE – TRINIDAD 7:05 PM 8:30 PM TUESDAY BW 276 TRINIDAD – MARTINIQUE 3:05 PM 4:35 PM BW 277 MARTINIQUE – BARBADOS BARBADOS – TRINIDAD 5:20 PM 7:00 PM 6:15 PM 8:00 PM SATURDAY BW 278 TRINIDAD – BARBADOS BARBADOS – MARTINIQUE 3:45 PM 5:30 PM 4:45 PM 6:25 PM BW279 MARTINIQUE – TRINIDAD 7:15 PM 8:40 PM

GUADELOUPE FLIGHT SCHEDULE

OPERATING DAYS FLIGHT NUMBER ROUTE DEPARTURE TIME ARRIVAL TIME THURSDAY & SATURDAY BW 282 TRINIDAD – ST LUCIA ST LUCIA – DOMINICA DOMINICA – GUADELOUPE 9:40 AM 11:30 AM 12:55 PM 10:45 AM 12:10 PM 1:40 PM BW 283 GUADELOUPE – DOMINICA DOMINICA – ST LUCIA ST LUCIA – TRINIDAD 2:25 PM 3:50 PM 5:25 PM 3:00 PM 4:40 PM 6:30 PM SUNDAY BW 284 TRINIDAD – BARBADOS BARBADOS – GUADELOUPE 4:35 PM 6:20 PM 5:35 PM 7:40 PM BW 285 GUADELOUPE – BARBADOS BARBADOS – TRINIDAD 8:25 PM 10:20 PM 9:35 PM 11:20 PM WEDNESDAY BW 286 TRINIDAD – BARBADOS BARBADOS – GUADELOUPE 7:00 AM 8:45 AM 8:00 AM 10:05 AM BW 287 GUADELOUPE – BARBADOS BARBADOS – TRINIDAD 10:50 AM 12:40 PM 12:00 PM 1:40 PM

These new routes mean that by early December, Caribbean Airlines will have successfully increased connectivity between the French, Spanish, Dutch, and English Caribbean.

Already for this year, the airline launched flights to Puerto Rico and will begin service to Tortola, British Virgin Islands on October 14. With the addition of Martinique and Guadeloupe, Caribbean Airlines can now truly “Welcome Home” the entire region to itself, offering a more reliable, seamless travel experience for business and leisure travelers alike.

Garvin Medera, CEO of Caribbean Airlines, expressed his enthusiasm for the new services: “For the first time in years, journeys that would traditionally take several hours are now reduced to just 90 minutes, giving travelers back their most valuable resource: time. Whether for business or leisure, we are confident that this improvement in travel efficiency will greatly benefit our customers, and we are happy to make it easier for the Caribbean to explore and connect with one another. We’re not just offering flights; we’re offering greater convenience and efficiency”.

Ms Nathalie Sebastien, President, Société Aéroport Martinique Aimé Cesaire (S.A.M.A.C) commented on the Airline’s start of service stating: “The arrival of Caribbean Airlines in the skies of Martinique marks a significant milestone for our island and its connectivity within the Caribbean region. The Martinique Aimé Césaire Airport Authority is honored to join the esteemed Caribbean Airlines network and deeply values the trust placed in us by this renowned Caribbean operator. With a new direct flight to Trinidad and another one to Barbados, the air service offer from Martinique is expanding, fostering stronger cultural and economic exchanges with all Caribbean islands. We are confident that this collaboration will bring mutual benefits for our populations, and we look forward to welcoming Caribbean Airlines to our airport.”

Additionally, President of the Martinique Tourism Authority, Bénédicte di Geronimo, welcomed the arrival of Caribbean Airlines stating: “We are very pleased that Caribbean Airlines is expanding its services to Martinique. This initiative, led by a company recognized for its excellence, will not only strengthen our tourism industry but also contribute to building stronger cultural and economic ties between the southern islands and Martinique. We look forward to welcoming an increasing number of visitors from the Caribbean, eager to discover the richness of our culture and the exceptional beauty of our destination.”

Ticket sales for Martinique and Guadeloupe begin on October 01, 2024, and customers can book their flights online via www.caribbean-airlines.com, through the Caribbean Airlines Call Center, or by visiting any of the airline’s City Ticket Offices.

