Caribbean Airlines introduces twice weekly flights between Canada and Guyana

With the country’s international airports reopened, Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL) has announced twice weekly flights between Guyana and Canada.

Beginning November 1, Caribbean Airlines will be flying between the Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Guyana to the Lester B. Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Canada.

In a brief statement, CAL said flights will operate each Monday and Friday, with connections available from Trinidad and Barbados.

CAL has already reintroduced its commercial service between Guyana and New York, which took effect on October 19 following the reopening of the country’s international ports last month.

At the time, CAL’s Chief Executive Officer Garvin Medera had expressed that the year 2020 “has been an unprecedented year for aviation”, adding that “our customers in Guyana and North America can count on Caribbean Airlines to reconnect them with their family and friends.”

He had assured that the airline will observe “safety protocols which are aligned with the highest international standards for the protection and well-being of our customers and employees.”