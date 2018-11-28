Caretaker gets 18 years for raping girl, 15

The caretaker who was found guilty by a 12-member jury earlier this month for raping a 15-year-old girl, was on Wednesday sentenced to spend the next 18 years in prison by Justice JoAnn Barlow at the High Court.

38-year-old, Dhanraj Persaud had the custodial sentence handed down to him following the reading of a probation report.

In that report, the accused claimed that he and the victim were involved in a relationship. He was however unaware of the young woman’s true age as he was told by her that she was 17.

Contrary to his claims, the victim told the Court in a statement before Persaud was sentenced that she lives in a waking nightmare as a result of what happened to her.

She further stated that her pains have also contributed to her having frequent suicidal thoughts and as such asked that Persaud be punished for his crimes.

Following her statement, Persaud was handed the 18 years sentence and further ordered to utilize programs available in prison for sexual offenders.

The case for the State was presented by Prosecutors Tiffini Lyken, Seeta Bishundial and Abigail Gibbs while Persaud was represented by Attorney-at-Law Maxwell McKay.

The charge initially brought against him alleged that on October 23, 2013, in the county of Demerara, he engaged in sexual penetration with the minor.