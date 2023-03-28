Car topples on Canje Bridge; cyclist injured, drunk driver arrested

A driver has been taken into custody after the car he was driving toppled on the Canje Bridge, injuring a pedal cyclist in the process.

The incident occurred at about 22:30h on Monday.

The injured cyclist has been identified as Glen McLeod, a 61-year-old security guard attached to the New Amsterdam Technical Institute. He resides at New Area East Canfield, East Canje Berbice.

Police say the car PWW 511 was being driven by a 25-year-old man of Mahaica, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

According to the police, the driver was proceeding west along the northern drive lane at a fast rate of speed, when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with the cyclist who was proceeding in the said direction.

As a result of the impact McLeod was flung into the air then onto the road surface.

The car then collided with the southern rail of the said bridge and turned sideways.

At the time of the crash, the driver and two occupants were in the car.

The driver and occupants of the car received injuries; they were picked up in conscious conditions by public-spirited citizens and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

Police say two breath alcohol test were done on the driver which read 54 and 49 BCA respectively.

