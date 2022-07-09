Car of visiting Surinamese businessman broken into, valuables stolen

A parked car belonging to a visiting Surinamese businessman was broken into and his valuables stolen, police said.

The incident occurred sometime between 21:00 hours and 23:00 hours on Thursday in the vicinity of Umana Yana, Georgetown.

Reports are that the businessman, 53-year-old Rakeesh Kalloe of Paramaribo, came to Guyana in the company of his friend, who is another Surinamese businessman, to conduct business. At the time, they were using a motor vehicle owned and driven by Kalloe.

On the day in question, the businessman parked the vehicle on High Street in the vicinity of Umana Yana after which he and his friend went into the Pegasus hotel where they had dinner.

On returning to the vehicle at about 23:00 hours, they observed that the back window glass was broken.

Upon checking, it was discovered that several articles were missing. These include: one brown leather bag valued US$800, which contained one (1) vaccination paper, one black wallet valued $50 Euros, one entrance visa, one silver grey Lenovo laptop valued $800 Euros, and one bottle Hennessey whiskey valued US$70.

The Suriname businessman made a report to the Police.

The Guyana Police Force said investigations are ongoing.