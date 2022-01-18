Car flips several times after dropping into pothole; driver seriously injured

A 22-year-old resident of Hosororo Hill, Mabuaruma, Region One (Barima-Waini) is now seriously injured after the vehicle he was driving dropped into a pothole and flipped several times.

Shane Alberts is currently a patient at the Mabaruma Regional Hospital where he is suffering from chest injuries.

Alberts was driving motorcar PRR 6521 along the Mabaruma Settlement Public Road when the accident occurred at around 22:30h on Monday.

The driver told investigators that he was travelling at a fast rate of speed when the front-left car wheel went into a pothole. This caused him to lose control of the car, which turned turtle several times before coming to a stop.

Investigations are ongoing.