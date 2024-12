A house located at Number 65 Village, Corentyne, Berbice was on Tuesday morning significantly damaged when a car crashed into it.

The driver of the car was a police officer.

Reports are that the officer attempted to overtake another vehicle when she reportedly lost control of her own vehicle, resulting in her crashing into the lower flat of the building.

At the time of the incident, the house was occupied by a young couple and their child.

Investigations are ongoing.

