Car allegedly stolen from VIP Parking after CPL game

A Carmichael Street, Georgetown resident who went to the Guyana National Stadium to enjoy a game of cricket on Saturday evening is now searching for his car which was stolen from the parking facility.

Based on reports received, the 34-year-old man parked his Toyota Rav 4 motor vehicle bearing registration number PWW 3234 at about 19:00h in the VIP parking space and join his friends and other relatives.

However, after the game, he was under the influence of alcohol and made a decision not to drive home.

Instead, he was taken by a co-worker to a relative’s home on the East Bank of Demerara and after sometime, he went back to the Guyana National Stadium to collect his vehicle but it was nowhere to be found.

The man and his relatives searched the entire facility but there were no signs of the vehicle.The police were contacted and an investigation was launched.