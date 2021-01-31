Captain missing, 4 injured in boat collision

A boat captain is now missing and four others injured following a boat collision in the Essequibo River.

The incident occurred at about 19:15h on Saturday between a Bartica Public Hospital boat ambulance and a passenger boat, which had seven persons onboard.

According to police reports, the ambulance boat was proceeding from Parika to Bartica along the Essequibo River while the other boat was traveling from Bartica en route to Parika. While in the vicinity of Stampa Point the two boats collided causing four of the passengers to receive injuries and the captain of the said vessel to fall overboard and was not seen again.

Efforts to retrieve his body proved futile.

The injured passengers were taken to the Bartica Public Hospital where they were seen and examined by a Doctor on duty.

Regional Commander, Dion Moore, said a team comprising Police ranks, an officer from the Maritime Administration (MARAD) and an official from the Bartica Speedboat Association have departed to visit the scene and to conduct further investigations.