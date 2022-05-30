Captain feared dead after Mazaruni River accident

A 40-year-old captain is now missing and is feared dead after two boats collided in the Mazaruni River on Saturday at around 17:45h.

Missing is Fabian Sam of Jawalla Village, Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Reports are that Sam was operating a 35ft long boat powered by a 30hp outboard engine while another boat, a 30ft long with a 15hp engine was being captained by a 48-year-old man.

Police said Sam was navigating his boat, which had five occupants, along the Mazaruni River and upon approaching the confluence of the Mazaruni and Kukui Rivers, the light from the other boat was observed approaching head-on from the opposite direction.

An occupant in Sam’s boat, in an attempt to get the other boat to change direction, flashed his torch light in a bid to avoid a collision but to no avail.

The boats subsequently collided, which resulted in Sam being thrown overboard. A passenger in the boat was also injured.

The injured man was transported to the Kamarang Hospital and later transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital while a search for the missing captain has so far proved futile.

Meanwhile, the other boat captain has since been taken into police custody assisting with the investigations.