Capsized fishing boat found off Berbice River; crew suspected missing

A capsized fishing boat was on Tuesday discovered in the Atlantic Ocean, about two miles off the mouth of the Berbice River.

Initial reports indicate that the crew is missing.

INews understands that an anonymous call was made to the DeEdward Fishing Co-Op, indicating that the abandoned boat was found.

Chairman of the 3-Door Sluice Fishing Co-Op, Noresh Jairam said two boat crews were sent to investigate.

He said that it has been confirmed by the crews that the capsized boat was discovered but with the limited resources they went out with, they will be unable to bring in the vessel.

Up to the time of this publication, Jairam said the investigating crew was still out at sea.

