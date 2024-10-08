CANU’s support leads to interception of over 2 tonnes of cocaine in West Africa

As the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) continue to collaborate with its international partners to put a dent in the drug trade, the unit has played its part in the interception of over 2600 kilograms of cocaine in Guinea Bissau in West Africa.

When contacted, Director James Singh could neither confirm nor deny the involvement of his unit, only to say that he is aware of the case.

The cocaine, which reportedly originated from Venezuela, was transported via an aircraft with registration number XA-SBT.

This publication understands that through that exchange of information with CANU, the Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre – Narcotics (MAOC – N); the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA); the Interpol Maritime Security Unit and Drugs Office and the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC), it was possible to establish the landing airfield used by the aircraft.

With such information, the various organisations and forces were able to intercept the aircraft and when searched, the large shipment of drugs was found. At the time of the interception, one Colombian, two Mexicans, one Brazilian and one Ecuadorian were on board the aircraft.

A press release from MAOC stated that Guinea-Bissau’s Judicial Police seized 2.63 tonnes of cocaine found on an aircraft at the country’s international airport after information was shared by international partners that an aircraft would be flying to the country from Venezuela loaded with cocaine.

“After landing at the Osvaldo Vieira International Airport, the rapid intervention from the aforementioned Guinean authorities resulted in the seizure of 78 bales along the passenger’s cabin,” the release stated.

This is one reported case in which Guyana has been instrumental in drug seizures overseas.

There are several others but due to international policies and protocols, publicising could hinder ongoing investigations.

