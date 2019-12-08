CANU unearths ganja, ecstasy, crystal meth during raids

A high-speed chase between ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) and a motorcar along the West Coast Demerara (WCD) Public Road led to the arrest of one man and the seizure of almost 31 kilograms of cannabis that was being transported inside of the vehicle he was driving. According to CANU, the seizure took place on Thursday at about 23:00h.

The driver of the car, a 30-year-old from Zeeburg, WCD, which had three other occupants, has since been taken into custody.

Although the driver attempted to evade the CANU ranks, the car was eventually intercepted in the De William Village, WCD, where the large quantity of cannabis was discovered. When the substance was weighed, it totalled 30.902kg.

The three persons who were inside the car managed to escape. According to the CANU, they are in search of the trio.

Meanwhile, nine hours later in the ancient county of Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), another man was arrested by CANU ranks after 100 ecstasy pills and a quantity of ‘crystal meth’ were found inside of his haversack moments after he arrived from Suriname.

The man, of Norton Street, Georgetown, had just disembarked a speedboat at about 08:00h on Friday at the “Golden Gloves Speed Boat Service” commonly called the “BackTrack Speed Boat Service” in Springlands, Corentyne, Berbice.

One hundred ecstasy pills weighing 56 grams and 254 grams of crystal meth were discovered hidden between pieces of clothing inside of the man’s bag.