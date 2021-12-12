CANU unearths $25M in ganja at Corentyne cane field

Some 80 kilograms of marijuana was discovered in a cane field on the Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) on Friday last by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).

The narcotics were found at the Goat Dam area Line Path village, Corentyne.

According to CANU, on Thursday and Friday last, ranks acting on information conducted operations between the Sandaka Pump Station, Skeldon and Goat Dam area of the village of Line Path. The aim of these operations were to identify routes used for transporting narcotics.

However, on Friday evening, whilst on patrol along a dam in the Line Path area, CANU officers noticed several people in one of the cane fields adjacent to the dam.

The officers identified themselves and made attempts to apprehend the persons, but the suspects immediately fled in several directions and made good their escape.

The officers combed the area where the persons were seen and discovered four brown salt bags with 28 parcels containing cannabis wrapped in transparent plastic. The parcels of cannabis weighed a total of 80kg (176lbs) with a street value of over $25,000,000 GYD.

The cannabis parcels were transported to the CANU headquarters.

Investigations are ongoing.