CANU seizes boat used to transport illegal drugs

Officers of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) today, acting on information received, conducted an operation at Mahaicony, where a boat used to transport narcotics on numerous occasions was seized.

The boat was discovered on the eastern side of the Mahaicony boat landing with 5.610kg of cannabis onboard.

In a statement, CANU said the operation was a continuation of a previous operation conducted by CANU at Unity, East Coast Demerara, where officers and residents of the community saw the said boat delivering bulky bags at the foreshore. Officers then intercepted the said bags and discovered cannabis.

Upon discovering the said boat, a surveillance operation was initiated to identify the owners/operators of the said boat, this was futile. This operation lasted for eight hours.

The cannabis along with the boat were seized by the Unit. CANU is presently seeking the whereabouts of three individuals known as Elvis, Matic and Jagan from the Canje Bridge area, who believed to be involved in the illegal operation.