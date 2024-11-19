CANU seizes 8.3lbs of cocaine at Springlands ‘backtrack service’

Some 8.3lbs of cocaine was on Monday seized by officers of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) at the Eno Backtrack Service in Springlands, Corentyne, Berbice.

The bust was made at CANU officers were conducting an operation at the location.

A statement outlined that the officers found the illegal substance concealed within false walls of a suitcase belonging to a passenger.

Further investigations led to the arrest of a 44-year-old businessman.

Lennox Gowen, of 572 Avocado Street, Ruimveldt, Georgetown, who is also known as “Nunkie”, was arrested and escorted to CANU Headquarters, along with the suspected narcotic, CANU said.

The substance tested positive for cocaine, with a total weight of 3.8 kilogrammes.

