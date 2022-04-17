CANU seizes $2.4M in cocaine; teen among 4 arrested

Four persons including a teenager were taken into custody following the discovery of a quantity of cocaine and ganja at Bel Air Avenue, Lamaha Gardens, Georgetown on Saturday.

According to the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), its ranks conducted an operation at a residence in Bel Air Avenue, Lamaha Gardens during which two parcels of cocaine quantity and cannabis were unearthed.

At the time of the raid, three adults and a teenager were in the house and as such, they were taken into custody.

Among those arrested was Keith King; 55, who is no stranger to CANU having been charged in the case where cocaine was found in a lumber shipment in 2013.

In addition, 49-year-old Dexter Stuart and 33-year-old Altheann Lyte along with the teenager, who is a minor, were escorted to CANU Headquarters along with the narcotics.

The cocaine when weighed amounted to 2.292kg with a street value of approximately $2.4 million while the ganja weighed 64 grams.

All of the suspects are presently in custody pending further investigations.