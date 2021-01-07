CANU seeking 3 men in connection with ganja bust in Berbice

The Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) is on the hunt for three men after they dropped 2 bags containing over 80 pounds of marijuana at Dukestown, East Berbice on Tuesday.

CANU said the incident occurred just about 16:00h when officers, acting on information, proceeded to the community of Dukestown, Corentyne, Berbice. The officers observed three males walking along a dam, two of whom were carrying bags on their shoulders and upon seeing the CANU officers, the men dropped the bags and fled into the bushes.

The officers then discovered two ‘rice bags’ containing several parcels of cannabis.

The parcels were counted and amounted to 15 and had a total weight of just over 80 pounds.

Investigations are ongoing.