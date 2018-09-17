CANU says ecstacy ‘date rape drug’ being sold in schools

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Agency (CANU), today (Monday), revealed a worrying trend of ‘date rape drug’ ecstasy, being sold to students in at least 5 schools across Regions 3 and 4. The anti-drug enforcement agency is working with Education officials to address the illegal practice.

Ecstasy is infamously known as the ‘date rape drug’ is making its way into the nation’s schools after being already popular among many affluent members of society, CANU Deputy Head Lesley Ramlall revealed.

While it was not revealed if, or how many of these affluent individuals of society were charged, Ramlall said CANU is working on tracking down the drug mules and is not inclined to carry out full-fledged investigations in schools.

In the meanwhile, CANU will be working with the Education Ministry and Regional Education Officers to combat the growing trend of drug-use in schools which investigators believe is linked to the many explicit videos of young girls surfacing online which is a prohibited under cybercrime legislation.

These matters were raised at today’s CANU staff training in Georgetown where Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan called on parents to closely observe the activities of their children. CANU said it will continue collaborating with stakeholders on combating the narco trade which includes marijuana, cocaine and synthetic drugs such as ecstasy, heroine and crystal meth.

It was revealed that in the first eight months of 2018, CANU seized 104 grammes of heroin and 100 grammes of crystal methamphetamine; while its disclosed marijuana seizure was 534 kilogrammes, 660 grammes. CANU said it also found 161 kilogrammes, 870 grammes of cocaine.