CANU probing how over 300lbs of cocaine ended up in shipment from Guyana to Jamaica 

The Customs Anti-Narcotics United (CANU) has launched an investigation into the discovery of over 300lbs of cocaine in Jamaica in containers shipped from Guyana.

The date of interception was March 1.

In a statement, CANU said Jamaican Law enforcement agents at Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited, Jamaica on conducted searches on several transshipment containers allegedly emanating from Guyana where suspected cocaine was unearthed in two containers.

One container packed with logs of lumber was found to have a box with parcels of suspected cocaine. The second container had multiple duffle bags that also contained parcels of suspected cocaine. Both containers were detained and an investigation ensued.

The consignment was destined for Haiti and China.

The suspected cocaine totalled 306.5 lbs or 139.4kg.

CANU is currently in contact with its counterparts and investigations are ongoing to ascertain how the narcotics were placed in the containers.