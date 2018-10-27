CANU, other agencies working with overseas counterparts in wake of “Big Head” bust

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) and other local law enforcement agencies are working closely with their overseas counterparts to crackdown on the local drug trafficking network as investigations into the arrest of popular businessman, Shervington Lovell called “Big Head” continues.

Lovell was arrested along with two others on Thursday morning at the Normal Manley Inter-national Airport in Jamaica on drug trafficking charges.

According to information reaching this publication the men may have appeared in a Kingston court on Thursday and are currently fighting extradition to the United States for prosecution.

This was confirmed by a source close to the CANU.

Lovell is the owner of Tower Hotel on Main Street, Georgetown.

Meanwhile efforts are continuing on the crackdown on the drug trafficking network in Guyana.

In fact, Police Commissioner Leslie James recently told reporters that the Police Force is working assiduously with sister enforcement agencies to get those “big drug traffickers”.

“We are fully aware of our mandate and as long as we get leads to track down drug traffickers, that is it, they will have to answer questions. We are not afraid of those large drug traffickers.” The Commissioner lamented.

It was reported that Lovell, who had been under the radar of CANU and international investigators for a lengthy period was arrested along with a Surinamese and Venezuelan national as soon as they arrived in Jamaica on a flight from Guyana.

INews understands that the hotelier is expected to face several charges of drug trafficking along with money laundering.

A vessel property of Lovell was also intercepted which is suspected to be used by the businessman to ship the illicit drugs from Jamaica to St Maarten.