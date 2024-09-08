CANU nabs man with illegal gun, ammo

Agents attached to the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) earlier today arrested a male with an illegal firearm and matching ammunition in Georgetown.

According to CANU, its officers, acting on information received, conducted an operation at the Norton Street, Georgetown area, where they intercepted a male carrying a backpack.

A subsequent search of the backpack revealed one (1) 9mm submachine gun with a matching magazine. The suspect was arrested and escorted to CANU’s Headquarters

along with the firearm.

Investigations are ongoing.

