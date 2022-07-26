CANU intercepts motor vehicle with $10M worth of ganja

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit on Sunday intercepted a motor vehicle near Hope Canal with a quantity of ganja during an operation at Dutchfour Village, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Based on information received, upon bringing the vehicle to a stop, the driver exited and made good his escape along the mud dam.

However, a subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered several parcels of cannabis in two bags in the trunk.

The motor vehicle along with the 15 parcels of cannabis was escorted to CANU headquarters, where it was weighed and amounted to 33.4 kilograms with a street value of $10 million.

Meanwhile, the drug enforcement unit has issued a wanted bulletin for Akeen Daniels also called ‘Chicken’ of Lot 489 Trafalgar, West Coast Berbice, and Shawn Sears also called ‘Shawn Storm’ of Lot 416 Trafalgar, WCB in relation to the matter.