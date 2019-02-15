RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Families of policemen killed on the job get assistance
The Fallen Heroes Foundation of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) this morning handed over just under $800,000 to nine wives of Police Officers who...
President ignores Constitutional directive for March 19 elections date
...says will wait on Appellate Courts before setting elections date President David Granger intends to wait until the courts deal with the no-confidence motion cases...
Mexico border wall: Trump confirms emergency move
President Trump has confirmed he will use emergency powers to build a wall on the US border with Mexico, saying "walls work". Building the wall...
Businessman Inderjeet Beharry dies
Guyanese business tycoon, Inderjeet 'Indi' Beharry, CCH, passed away this morning (February 15, 2019). He was in his 70s at the time of his...
CANU intercepts ganja in air cargo
Agents of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) have intercepted a quantity of marijuana in a package that was shipped to Guyana through a prominent...
EYEWITNESS: Spontaneous…
EYEWITNESS INEWS -
…democratic watchdog? A distinctive (and sick) feature of the PNC’s make-up is its cynicism about democratic norms. This goes back to its founder leader Burnham,...
Extractive Industries report expected to meet April deadline
Independent Administrator of Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), Rached Maalej, has said that the reconciliation report for Guyana is expected to meet its April...
Man runs to Police Station for help, gets stabbed
A 30-year-old man of Angoys Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice was stabbed shortly after he ran into a Police Station to seek refuge from his...
T&T Police probe death of woman on Valentine’s Day
(Trinidad Guardian) Valentine’s Day considered a day of love, brought sorrow and hurt to the family of a -53-year-old partially blind woman after she was...
CH&PA moving ahead with land titling for Angoy’s Avenue residents
The Central Housing and Planning Authority on Thursday commenced a three-day exercise to assist residents of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam squatting area to apply...