CANU intercepts ganja in air cargo

Agents of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) have intercepted a quantity of marijuana in a package that was shipped to Guyana through a prominent shipping company on Thursday.

Based on reports received, the package arrived in Guyana on Wednesday via air freight and it was during an inspection on Thursday morning that the drug was discovered.

some of the cannabis found in the package

This was confirmed by CANU Head, Major Michael Atherly during a telephone interview with Guyana Times.

According to Atherly, he cannot give the exact weight of the drugs since he has to be full briefed on the matter.
He, nevertheless, confirmed that two persons were arrested and were assisting with the investigations.

<<<Inews>>> understands that two males – one dressed as a male nurse – turned up at the shipping company on Thursday morning to clear the package.

It was during the Customs inspection in the presence of the two men, the discovery was made. A source told this newspaper that the two men were left astonished and claimed that they were expecting personal items and not drugs.

They were questioned by Customs agents and were subsequently taken to the CANU headquarters where they are being further questioned.

This publication could not confirm the country from which the package originated.
CANU has had several successful operations in the past weeks. In the latter part of January, 89.23 kilograms of cannabis and 20 grams of cocaine were discovered in a house at St Stephen Street, Charlestown.

In addition, 1.564 kilograms of cannabis was found hidden in a motor car at the same address. One man was subsequently sentenced to four years imprisonment and fined $8.4 million.

