CANU intercepts cocaine in posted mail at GPO

Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) intercepted two envelopes at the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) with a quantity of cocaine.

According to CANU, the cocaine which was discovered on Thursday was weighed and amounted to 76 grams.

Both envelopes had a London, United Kingdom, address.

Investigations are ongoing.

A few months ago, agents of CANU also discovered 647.6 grams of cocaine in five yellow envelopes at the GPOC.

The envelopes were destined for Brooklyn, New York, and each had cocaine concealed in a sealed plastic pack within Christmas cards.

The street value of the cocaine was pegged at $3.4 million. Two persons were arrested and charged for the crime.

Meanwhile, on Saturday last, CANU officers at the Eugene F Correia International Airport conducted a search on a male passenger – who was destined for Barbados – and his luggage.

During this search, 23 parcels of suspected cannabis were discovered.

Elvis Fitzgerald Thuesday, 47, of Hunter Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, was arrested and escorted to CANU’s Headquarters with the suspected narcotics, later confirmed to be poppy weed, with a total weight of 18.370 kg and a street value of over $7 million.

An investigation was launched.