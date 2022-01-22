CANU intercepts boat with 60lbs ganja in Berbice

Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Friday intercepted a speed boat with a large quantity of cannabis onboard.

The discovery was made at the 8-mile junction at Canje, Berbice.

It was reported that CANU Officers were conducting a narcotics operation at the 8-mile junction in Canje when they intercepted a speed boat.

Upon inspection, the quantity of suspected cannabis was found.

One person was apprehended and escorted to CANU Headquarters with the speed boat and the suspected narcotic, which was tested and determined to be cannabis weighing 27 kg (60 lbs.).

The investigation is still ongoing.

CANU said these operations are part of its efforts to reduce narcotics trafficking in the district.