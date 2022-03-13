CANU intercepts Albouystown man with over $7M in weed

Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Saturday intercepted an outgoing passenger at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Ogle, East Coast Demerara with over $7 million in weed.

The suspect, 45-year-old Elvis Fitzgerald Theusday of lot 86 Hunter Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, was an out-bound passenger travelling to Barbados.

CANU said its ranks at the Ogle Airport conducted a search on the passenger and his luggage during which, 23 parcels of suspected cannabis were discovered.

The man was arrested and escorted to CANU’s Headquarters with the suspected narcotics, which was later confirmed to be poppy weed carrying a total weight of 18.370 kg (40.498 pounds).

The narcotics amounted to a street value of over $7 million, CANU said.

Investigations are ongoing.

Only last month, CANU ranks busted another passenger, who attempted to smuggle 56.3 grams of cannabis concealed in two Pringles tins out of the country, at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport.

Jamal Millington, 24, of Amelia’s Ward Linden, has since been charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking and was placed on $300,000 bail.