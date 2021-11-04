CANU going after persons who sell narcotics from roadside shops

The Customs-Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Wednesday discovered 872 grams of marijuana hidden among rubbish and green vegetation during an operation conducted at the Durban Backlands, Georgetown.

In a brief statement on the operation, CANU explained that “these narcotic operations are targeting the persons that are engaged in the selling as well as distribution of narcotics from stands, shops and other roadside area.”

CANU Head James Singh posited that “the aim being to make communities safer by removing those engaging in narcotic activities.”