CANU finds shotgun, $7M in marijuana at Skeldon

Two male suspects on Friday escaped from ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), leaving behind a shotgun and a quantity of cannabis.

Reports are that CANU Officers, while conducting an operation in the Skeldon Estate backlands, Corentyne, Berbice noticed two men fleeing from a speed boat heading for the neighbouring cane field.

A Subsequent search of the said boat and surrounding area led to the discovery of five (5) parcels containing suspected Cannabis, as well as a single barrel 12-gauge shotgun and 12 live matching cartridges.

Officers made checks around the area in attempts to identify and apprehend the individuals involved but came up empty handed.

Nevertheless, the suspected narcotics, and shotgun was escorted to CANU’s Skeldon Office, where the suspected narcotics tested positive for cannabis, weighing a total of 57.2 kg, with a street value of approximately GUY$7 million.

Investigations are ongoing.