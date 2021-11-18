CANU finds ganja in abandoned house

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) discovered a quantity of marijuana in an abandoned house situated between Trench Road and James Street, Albouystown, Georgetown.

At the time, CANU officers were conducting an operation at the abandoned property. Officers discovered a quantity of cannabis in small Ziploc bags weighing a total of 534 grams.

The operation is an extension of CANU efforts to target individuals who engaged in selling and distributing narcotics within communities.

Investigations are ongoing.