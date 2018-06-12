CANU drugs bust: 1 of the 5 suspects pleads guilty in court

The five men who were implicated in the most recent and major drugs bust in Parika, East Bank Essequibo on Wednesday last were on Tuesday morning remanded to prison when they appeared at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

Khamraj Lall, 39, Marlon Lawrence, 36, Rajendra Persaud, 47, and Doonauth Chattergoon, 36, all pleaded not guilty to being in possession of cocaine and cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

However, the fifth man, Cleveland Thornhill pleaded guilty when the charges were read to him by Magistrate Russell Liverpool.

The Court heard that on June 6, 2018, at Parika, East Bank Essequibo, the five men were found with 35.080 kilograms of marijuana along with 13.812 kilograms of cocaine in their possession, for the purpose of trafficking.

Attorney for Lall and Chattergoon, Bernard Da Silva made bail applications for his clients but they were rejected.

Thornhill, who pleaded guilty, was given time to consult an attorney.

The five men were remanded to prison and are expected to re-appear in Court on July 3, 2018.

The Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) made the discovery after a search was conducted in a motor vehicle that Lawrence and Persaud were travelling in.

Further information received later implicated the three other men.

The illegal substances were hidden in two large blue containers in the trunk of the vehicle.