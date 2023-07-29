CANU destroys US$2.5M in local and foreign marijuana

The Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) this morning destroyed some 1009 kilogrammes of local and foreign marijuana, which carried a street value of approximately 2.5 million USD, equivalent to half a billion Guyana dollars (G$500,000,000.00).

The destruction exercise occurred at the former Ministry of Housing tarmac, Homestretch Avenue.

The cases where the narcotics were kept for evidence have all been concluded in the Magistrates’ court.

Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, witnessed the burning exercise.

According to Head of CANU, James Singh, the quantity of narcotics burnt today is just a fraction of the amount of drugs seized for the year 2023.

The Customs Anti Narcotic Unit, through the period of January to June 2023, seized approximately 677.40 kg of narcotics, consisting of 662.40 kgs of cannabis, 14.80 kgs of cocaine, 10 grams of hashish and 90 grams of ecstasy.

The Unit also made seizures of 4 firearms and a total of 1087 ammunition seizures encompassing a diverse range of types. For the said period, the Unit handled a total of 30 cases and secured 27 convictions.

CANU has also placed great emphasis on the areas of Demand reduction and Institutional Strengthening collaborating with various agencies in this sector, conducting School Drug Prevention sensitizations throughout the country as well as working on other projects that will facilitate the development of treatment and reintegration of recovering Substance Users.

Great emphasis is also placed on International Cooperation, liaising with International and regional organisations, which significantly enhances the country’s ability to combat the present drug situation.

The Unit remains committed to ensuring a safer country under the “One Guyana.”Initiative.

