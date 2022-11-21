CANU arrests 3 with $5M in ganja

Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) recently arrested three males after they were found in possession of more than 88 pounds of marijuana on the Springlands Public Road, #78 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

CANU said its officers conducted an operation last Thursday on the Springlands Public Road during which they became suspicious of a silver-grey vehicle parked on the said road.

Several individuals within the vicinity were questioned, but no one claimed ownership or identified the driver of the said vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed several parcels of suspected cannabis in two salt bags.

The vehicle along with the narcotics was escorted to CANU Office in Skeldon, Corentyne Berbice.

On Friday, however, Stuart Hamer, a 64-years-old taxi driver of #77 Village Housing Scheme, went to Springlands Police Station and claimed ownership of the vehicle. He also stated that he was hired by two men to transport the narcotic to Corentyne.

As a result, ranks from the Springlands Police Station arrested 18-year-old Jeremiah Smith, and 42-year-old Damion Hinds who were then turned over to CANU.

The suspected cannabis was weighed and tested in the presence of the three suspects, where it tested positive for cannabis and weighed a total of 40 kilograms, having a street value of approximately GUY$5 million.

Investigations are ongoing.