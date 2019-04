A businesswoman is now traumatised after being robbed by three armed men early this morning (Saturday, April 27, 2019) at her residence in East Canefield, East Canje, Berbice.

Reports are that the robbery took place around 09:20h. All three bandits were said to be armed with a small handgun each.

INews understands that the men managed to escape with GYD $180,000. Police are presently investigating the matter.