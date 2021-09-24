Cane harvester was crushed to death on a private farm – GuySuCo

Full statement from the Guyana Sugar Corporation GuySuCo:

The Management and Staff of the Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. (GuySuCo) wish to extend sincere condolences to the family and friends of Deochand Lallchand of Patentia Housing Scheme, West Bank Demerara (WBD) who died as result of an accident that occurred at Zeeburg backdam on September 22, 2021.

The accident did not occur on GuySuCo managed cultivation, but rather on a private cane farm managed by a private cane farmer who has a cane farming operation at Zeeburg backdam. Private cane farmers cultivate more than 40% of the cane supplied the Uitvlugt Estate factory.

While the Corporation continues to share its best practices on the Occupational, Health and Safety Standards with the private cane farmers, the farmers are responsible for their daily management of their operations. In this regards, the Corporation is calling on various sections of the media to retract misleading information that stated the accident occurred in the Corporation’s managed Uitvlugt Estate’s backdam.

GuySuCo is Guyana’s largest sugar cane cultivator and sugar producer and exercises strict health and safety policies to protect all of its workers at all of its estates.