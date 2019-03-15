RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
Cane Grove cattle allegedly stolen, killed for meat
A Cane Grove farmer is now counting his losses after several of his cows were killed by unknown persons on Wednesday evening. Owner of the...
“Put Guyana first” – CIOG urges politicians
Pressure continues to mount against the Coalition Government as Guyana is now less than a week away from a potential crisis, with calls pouring...
CARICOM “shocked and appalled” at horrific attacks in New Zealand
The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in a media release moments ago said it is shocked and appalled by the horrific attacks on the two Mosques...
Man remains in ICU after being shot by Police
Mahesh Brijpaul, a 25-year-old machine operator of Lot 14 Gour Persaud Avenue, Number 79 Village Corriverton, was allegedly shot by Police and remains a...
49 killed in New Zealand mosque attacks
Forty-nine people have been killed and at least 20 wounded in shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the...
Court dismisses charges against GECOM Chair, Govt Commissioners
Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan this morning dismissed private criminal charges filed against Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission, Justice James Patterson and the three...
Team Mohamed’s adds Nissan GT-R to racing fleet
Mohamed’s Enterprise has added another GT-R to its racing fleet in time for the drag race meet scheduled for March 24 at the South...
New Zealand mosque shootings: 49 people killed in terrorist attack on worshippers
Dozens of worshippers were killed after mass shootings during Friday prayers at two mosques in New Zealand. Police Commissioner Mike Bush told a 4 a.m....
Teen feared drowned after swimming in Berbice River
A 16-year-old boy has reportedly drowned in the Berbice River. Commander of 'B' Division Paul Langevine confirmed that police are aware of the incident. Inews...
Blind Society to engage GECOM on voting mechanisms for elections
For years, persons with visual impairment have been disadvantaged when it comes to voting. However, the Guyana Society for the Blind is on a mission...