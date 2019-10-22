Cancer survivors, patients and caregivers receive self-care vouchers

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) in collaboration with partnering companies, has distributed 42 self-care vouchers to cancer survivors, cancer patients and caregivers of the patients.

“Human beings have an innate need to be cared for, and with this particular journey, persons need extra appreciation,” said Diana Gittens, GTT’s Pinktober Coordinator.

The outreach is part of GTT’s Pinktober’s first “Live Aware, Live Beautiful” initiative and is a celebration of life.

“Being recognized by persons who are not of your immediate home circle or friends; and to know there are strangers out there who care enough to give back, hopefully adds to feelings of satisfaction, worth and value. I believe this initiative was able to help these persons feel more valued and appreciated,” added Gittens.

The Pinktober Coordinator said that GTT collaborated with the GPHC Oncology Unit who identified the 42 persons to receive the self-care vouchers. Gittens further explained that upon receiving the vouchers, the recipients all showed satisfaction and expressed gratitude to the sponsors for their kind donations.

The recipients of the vouchers will be treated to a grand makeover as the voucher caters to a full spa treatment by Milady’s Beauty Salon, a voucher from Morning Glory Breakfast Cereal, full dental cleaning services by the Jagan’s Dental Center, Makeup by Gizmos and Gadgets Milani’s Makeup and food basket supplies from Massy Distribution.

For Pinktober 2019, GTT has planned a number of activities with aims to promote cancer awareness in Guyana. So far, the company has conducted a Cancer Care symposium, a football novelty match and distribution of vouchers. GTT will host its 5k/10k walk on Saturday, October 26, 2019; registration is still open and available through all GTT retail stores.