Canadian diplomat commits to “strengthened partnership” during meeting with President Ali

President Dr. Irfaan Ali, today met the Canadian High Commissioner, Lilian Chatterjee and Janine Cocker, Charge d’Affaires of the Canadian High Commission during a courtesy call at State House.

The Head of State used the opportunity to express profound gratitude to the Canadian Government and the Canadian High Commissioner for their unwavering support for democracy in Guyana.

“We are aware that your country contributed significantly in terms of resources and personnel in achieving what we achieved. I want to thank you High Commissioner for your personal commitment to democracy. We owe you, and the rest of the world, not only a debt of gratitude but we will ensure that we do not let our partners down, in any way, shape or form. The people of your country need to know forty years from now, fifty years from now where you stood and the role you played,” President Ali said.

According to a statement from the Office of the President, their discussions centered on strengthening relations in several key areas across all sectors in Guyana, among them were oil and gas, agriculture, training and capacity building and investment opportunities.

The statement also noted that “the Canadian High Commissioner acknowledged the benefits of the collaboration between the two countries over the years and assured of a strengthened partnership moving forward.”

Canada-Guyana business relations encompass a plethora of trade initiatives which include agriculture, oil and gas, mining, promoting Canadian expertise at world class mining events, and corporate social responsibility.

The two countries also share extensive people-to-people ties; the Guyanese diaspora in Canada is estimated to be around 200,000 (2018). Guyana also benefits from bilateral funding through the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives and Canada’s Caribbean Regional Development programme, which also supports Caribbean collaboration and integration efforts.