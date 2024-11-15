Canadian business delegation explores opportunities in Guyana

A high-level Canadian delegation, led by His Excellency Sébastien Sigouin, High Commissioner of Canada to Guyana, concluded a successful four-day visit to Guyana on November 15, 2024. The delegation, which included representatives from Canada’s top commercial and development entities, sought to build stronger economic ties and explore substantial investment opportunities in Guyana, as the nation experiences rapid economic growth fueled by its emerging energy sector.

The Canadian delegation was composed of officials from the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC), Export Development Canada (EDC), ON2 Solutions, WSP, and Aecon. Their agenda included meetings with Ministers of Government, such as the Ministers of Housing and Water, Health, Finance, Tourism, Industry and Commerce, and Public Works, as well as leaders from Scotiabank, the Guyana Office for Investment (G-Invest), and a discussion with His Excellency, President Dr. Irfaan Ali.

The visit highlighted Canada’s commitment to fostering a dynamic and strategic partnership with Guyana, focusing on Guyana’s expanding economy and emerging needs for sustainable critical infrastructure solutions.

High Commissioner Sigouin, speaking on the importance of this visit, remarked, “Canada has a longstanding friendship with Guyana, and we believe there is tremendous potential for Canadian companies to contribute to Guyana’s future. Canada has a longstanding tradition of delivering high quality goods and services as well as in sharing its extensive expertise and know-how. This visit represents Canada’s commitment to support Guyana’s transformation journey, and fostering a relationship based on core leadership values such as respect, transparency, ethical business practices, and high standards.”

The delegation’s engagements spanned several key sectors. ON2 Solutions, a leader in medical oxygen solutions, discussed opportunities to strengthen Guyana’s healthcare infrastructure, including potential collaborations to enhance medical oxygen supply chains, an area crucial for ensuring resilience in the healthcare system. Infrastructure giants WSP and Aecon explored ways to contribute to Guyana’s ambitious public works and housing initiatives. With Guyana’s urban and rural areas both experiencing growth, the expertise of WSP and Aecon in several projects was met with interest from Guyanese officials eager to learn from Canada’s experience in sustainable infrastructure development. These discussions centered on creating housing and transportation networks that could support Guyana’s economic trajectory while improving quality of life for its citizens.

Export Development Canada (EDC) and the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) discussed financial solutions that would support Canadian companies’ investments in the market. Their goal was to introduce a partnership model that supports robust project development while ensuring long-term benefits for Guyana, especially through a government-to-government and P3 frameworks.

Another significant component of the visit included meetings with Scotiabank and G-Invest, Guyana’s primary investment promotion agency. These discussions focused on creating financial structures and incentives that would attract further investment from Canadian businesses. Scotiabank, a familiar name in Guyana, underscored Canada’s unique advantage in financial services in the Guyanese market. G-Invest officials detailed Guyana’s investment landscape and investment opportunities in sectors such as renewable energy, infrastructure, eco-tourism and agriculture.

In a meeting with President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the Canadian delegation discussed the potential for expanded collaboration at the highest level. President Ali welcomed the delegation’s presence and shared his vision for Guyana’s growth, emphasizing the importance of foreign partnerships in achieving Guyana’s national development goals. President Ali commended Canada’s long-standing partnership with Guyana and expressed confidence that deeper bilateral cooperation could foster significant progress in sustainable development and infrastructure transformation that will be mutually beneficial for both countries and for the region.

The visit has set a promising trajectory for future collaborations between Canadian and Guyanese stakeholders. The Canadian delegation expressed optimism about transforming initial discussions into concrete partnerships, with several sectors identified for immediate collaboration. Canada’s emphasis on ethical business practices and long-term value creation was well received by Guyanese officials, who recognized these qualities as essential for sustainable and inclusive growth.

As Canada seeks to play a more significant role in the development of Guyana’s economy, both countries stand to benefit from a partnership that promotes innovation, expertise, and prosperity that benefits all the people of Guyana. The visit has reaffirmed Canada’s readiness to invest in Guyana’s future and to position Canadian companies as key contributors to the country’s ambitious development goals.

