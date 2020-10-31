Canada’s envoy here appointed High Commissioner to Barbados

The Government of Canada today announced that that its High Commissioner based here (Georgetown), Lilian Chatterjee, has been named High Commissioner to Barbados.

Chatterjee was appointed High Commissioner to Georgetown in September 2017.

High Commissioner Chatterjee, along with other Western Diplomats, were very vocal against attempts by certain elements to tamper with the results of the March 2 General and Regional Elections.

She has since met with the new PPP/C administration and offered her Government’s support in various areas, including judicial reform and institutional strengthening.